Longview, TX

John Lay Bryant

Longview News-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, VA — The love of my life, John Bryant, was my best friend for close to 60 years. He was fun, caring, gregarious, thoughtful, compassionate, smart, and yes, he was a Boy Scout. He loved our children, Laura, Patrick and Jay; their spouses, Dan, Holly and Aira; and our grandchildren Sofia and Kip, who all made his life full and rich. He was always proud of each of them and tried to be their support whenever they needed him. He was also a good big brother to his sister Judy Brittain and to my brother Buster Roye.

