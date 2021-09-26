Osterman retiring after strong Athletes Unlimited season

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Osterman is closing out a decorated career during which she won an Olympic gold medal and two silvers and last year became the first Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion. The left-handed American pitcher will shift her focus to being a wife, stepmother and director of a youth softball program. The 38-year-old from Texas had a strong season with Athletes Unlimited after throwing 14 2/3 scoreless innings at the Olympics and helping the United States earn silver medals.

