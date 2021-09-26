CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the COVID-19 booster rollout

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb airing on CBSN on Sunday, September 26, 2021. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who also sits on the board of Pfizer. He’s the author of a new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID 19 Crushed US and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic.” Dr. Gottlieb, good to have you. You know, we rolled through examples with the CDC director to try to pin down exactly who should consider going out and getting that third Pfizer dose now that those considered at high risk of exposure are included in the language. How do you think the CDC handled this rollout?

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Margaret Brennan
mediaite.com

Scott Gottlieb Reality-Checks Unvaccinated Who Already Got Covid: Those With Natural Immunity ‘Need to Get Vaccinated’

Former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb warned people who remain unvaccinated because they had Covid-19 that natural immunity won’t protect them from the coronavirus forever, and they will need to be vaccinated. Gottlieb spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday, who asked the former FDA chief under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Biden administration expects smooth COVID booster rollout despite line-cutters

The Biden administration is confident COVID-19 booster shot distribution to limited groups will go smoothly despite no way to catch people who lie about their eligibility. The administration intends to provide booster shots to seniors, adults with underlying conditions that put them at greater risk, and front-line workers, including teachers and healthcare professionals.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Gottlieb says Biden administration "in a better position" for booster rollout but worries vaccine mandate will harden skeptics

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers voted unanimously Friday in favor of an emergency use authorization for a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, six months after people completed their first two doses. If approved by F.D.A, the agency's former head says the administration is "in a better position" to distribute these booster shots than it was for the initial vaccine rollout under former President Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cbsn
mediaite.com

Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Fox News: We’re Moving to a Place ‘Where Masks Become Optional’

Dr. Scott Gottlieb presented a positive outlook on mask requirements — and how they may soon abate — during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox News. Mask mandates have been a critical part of local municipalities trying to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, but they have also been controversial to a vocal, and sometimes angry, segment of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Dr. Adams on COVID-19 vaccine boosters, shots for kids 5-11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked on News 8 at 6 about Tuesday’s Johnson & Johnson announcement on COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Adams also talks about how advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday recommended Pfizer boosters only...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
seatrade-cruise.com

COVID response guru/cruise industry advisor Scott Gottlieb in the spotlight

'I don't think governors should tell schools and businesses you can't mandate a vaccine. If a business makes a decision that the only way that I could protect my employees or my customers is by having a fully vaccinated workforce, they should have the ability to make that decision,' Gottlieb said.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy