Content warning: This post contains mentions of suicide. As Congress mulls over how to respond to conservative states’ attempts to severely restrict access to abortion services, Rep. Pramila Jayapal shared her own abortion story alongside two other members of Congress this week. In an interview with NBC News, Jayapal revealed she experienced suicidal ideation following the premature birth of her child in the mid-90s. When Jayapal unexpectedly became pregnant for a second time, she said it was the difficulties of her first pregnancy and her experience with postpartum depression that ultimately led her and her partner to decide on abortion.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO