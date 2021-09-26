Risk vs Impact: Viral Gene Therapy for SMA

We are all keenly aware that viruses can negatively impact our lives, but what about viruses that shape our existence and even improve some of its outcomes? In the past several decades, advances in cell and gene therapies have exploded due to innovations with adeno-associated virus (AAV). Yet, given its small genomic size, the life cycle of AAV is surprisingly complex. Understanding this life cycle will be pivotal to developing new and improved methods of AAV vector manufacture that can meet the industry’s increasing needs. Interestingly, in nature, AAV co-exists with adenovirus, with the latter providing help during the AAV life cycle. Thus, taking cues from nature, investigators have developed a novel tetracycline enhanced self-silencing adenoviral (TESSA) helper system that allows for contaminant-free AAV manufacture.

