Texans Now More Open To Trading Deshaun Watson?

By Nate Bouda
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday that the Texans’ stance has started to soften a bit and are now more open to trading QB Deshaun Watson than they have been throughout the year. Houston wasn’t fielding trade inquiries throughout the offseason for Watson, even though he had requested a...

The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
Houston Press

Four Suddenly Relevant Deshaun Watson Questions for the Houston Texans

Through about five and a half quarters of football in this 2021 season, things were going about as well as the Houston Texans could have expected them to go. The first four quarters of football were spent dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with 7:05 to go in the second quarter on Sunday, quarterback Tyrod Taylor scooted into the end zone to give the Texans a 14-7 lead over the heavily favored Cleveland Browns.
NFL
USA Today

Player Prowl: Would Panthers actually take Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

Welcome back to our weekly player pillaging for the Carolina Panthers, where we hypothetically snatch up a player from the upcoming opposition at will. This time, we’ll have to decide between a slam dunk of a player who isn’t a slam dunk of a pick and being boring by taking a left tackle for the third straight week. Oh joy!
NFL
