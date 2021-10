Can you do the chicken dance? Well, even if you don’t know how to do the chicken dance, you can still have lots of fun at the Oktoberfest at Faubourg Brewery located at 3501 Jourdan Road in New Orleans. . The festival will take place on Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26, 2021, and will certainly have lots of fun for the kids, lots of live music and even the New Orleans Saints Game.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO