Bryan Harsin doesn’t want to dwell on Auburn’s loss to Penn State, but he also doesn’t want his team to forget it, either. The Tigers fell to the Nittany Lions, 28-20, Saturday in a thrilling game that didn’t provide the desires result for Harsin’s team as it took the first loss under the first-year head coach. It was an outcome that Harsin said afterward “should burn” for those within the program, but one he wants his team to learn valuable lessons from.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO