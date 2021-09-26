Week 4 Polls: Dawgs holding strong, opponents see movement
Georgia put forth another dominant effort on Saturday, with a 62-0 victory in Nashville over the Vanderbilt Commodores. JT Daniels completed 9-of-10 passes, Brock Bowers found the end zone three times, Ladd McConkey crossed the plane twice and the defense allowed just 77 yards. It was a team effort, and consistent with what Kirby Smart’s team has shown throughout the month of September. The Coaches Poll and AP Poll were also consistent again on Sunday, as well.www.on3.com
