CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Week 4 Polls: Dawgs holding strong, opponents see movement

By Jake Reuse about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgia put forth another dominant effort on Saturday, with a 62-0 victory in Nashville over the Vanderbilt Commodores. JT Daniels completed 9-of-10 passes, Brock Bowers found the end zone three times, Ladd McConkey crossed the plane twice and the defense allowed just 77 yards. It was a team effort, and consistent with what Kirby Smart’s team has shown throughout the month of September. The Coaches Poll and AP Poll were also consistent again on Sunday, as well.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Former Kentucky target Jaden Bradley commits to Alabama

Yet another high-profile guard and former Kentucky target is staying in the SEC. Just one day after Nick Smith Jr. announced his commitment to Arkansas, five-star prospect Jaden Bradley has also come off the board, picking Alabama on Thursday. The consensus top-25 prospect chose the Crimson Tide over Arizona, Florida...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Florida: National Media Predictions

Tomorrow is a huge opportunity for the Kentucky Football program to take a big step forward. Many in the Big Blue Nation believe the Cats can take down the No. 10 ranked Florida Gators, but what about the national media? Here’s a rundown of predictions for the game. (Warning: most are going with the Gators)
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
On3.com

4-star DL Jamaal Jarrett includes Kentucky in top 8

Kentucky is going to have to take down some big names if Jamaal Jarrett is to suit up as a Wildcat, but the staff is off to an encouraging start. A class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman from Greensboro, NC, Jarrett announced through social media on Friday afternoon that he’s down to eight schools: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

5-star 2022 On300 linebacker Harold Perkins visiting LSU

After back-to-back visits to Texas, five-star Cypress (Tex.) Cy-Park linebacker Harold Perkins is headed to LSU weekend. Perkins, the top-ranked linebacker and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 On300, has been a high priority for the Tigers, as well as Texas and Texas A&M. And it’s hard not to see why. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Perkins does it all on both sides of the ball for Cy-Park, as evidenced by his performance Thursday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Georgia this week

All week long, DawgsHQ has filled you in on everything said by the Georgia coaching staff ahead of their top-10 showdown this Saturday, including multiple Kirby Smart press conferences and various conversations with Dawgs players. To finish it off, we put together several interesting comments that Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, a former UGA assistant, made about the Bulldogs. Here’s a hint, he’s very complementary of his former team.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Sam Pittman
On3.com

TJ Caldwell, 2022 4-star, commits to Ole Miss

TJ Caldwell, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Mansfield (Texas) Waxahachie Faith Family has committed to Ole Miss basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Caldwell is the Rebels’ third commitment of the class, following Nick Krass and Robert Cowherd. Ole Miss is also targeting Kimani Hamilton, Jalen Reed, Malique Ewin, among others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky Football Looking to Break 2 Trends Saturday (BTI's Rants and Ramblings)

Mark Stoops and Kentucky football face a somewhat unique situation on Saturday when 10th ranked Florida comes to Lexington. Sure, Kentucky has faced plenty of Top 10 opponents at Commonwealth/Kroger Field over the last 25 years, as you will see below. But in almost each and every one of those contests, Kentucky has been a heavy, heavy underdog. They head into the game Saturday with a legitimate chance to win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3 Outliers: Football recruits On3 ranks higher than industry

Every set of rankings has certain prospects that check-in higher relative to others across the industry. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the prospects within the 2022 On300 that we’re higher on relative to other ranking sets. With this updated On300, there are probably 50...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Dawg#American Football#The Vanderbilt Commodores#Ap#Tigers#Nc State#Texas A M#Gators
On3.com

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama: Betting trends to watch

This weekend’s matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the college football season. Plenty of college football fans across the country will not only be watching the game, but putting some money down, too. What are the current...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Five-star Arch Manning completes dime to Will Randle

Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning continues to be the ultra-accurate passer he’s been throughout his well documented high school football career. Friday night he’s back in action against Pearl River (Louisiana). Check out the clip below where he drops an absolute dime to his tight end Will Randle. What a beautifully...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Nick Saban challenges Alabama fans ahead of home game vs. Ole Miss

One of the most intriguing matchups of the entire 2021 college football season is on the Week 5 slate in No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Ole Miss. Alabama currently sits at 4-0 with wins against Miami, Mercer, Florida, and Southern Miss. Ole Miss was on a bye last week, but the Rebels are 3-0 with wins against Louisville, Austin Peay, and Tulane.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Prince Aligbe, 2022 4-star, commits to Boston College

Prince Aligbe, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy has committed to Boston College basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Aligbe is the Eagles’ third commitment of the class, following combo guard Donald Hand and shooting guard Chas Kelley. Aligbe ultimately chose the Boston...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

PICK 3: Week 5 College Football Picks Against The Spread

Pick 3 is back for its third week of college football picks against the spread for college football’s fifth week of the season. (We got a late start.) Nick Roush has the lead in the standings so he is again first up on the tee box, followed by a contrasting opinion, and then the beginning of Adam Luckett’s big run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy