CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

How politicians reacted after exit polls from Germany’s election

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Reactions from senior German politicians and others after exit polls from Sunday’s national election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germans-vote-close-election-decide-merkel-successor-2021-09-25 showed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats virtually tied.:. OLAF SCHOLZ, SPD CANDIDATE FOR CHANCELLOR. “The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should rise...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
Washington Post

Why Merkel’s Exit Matters Beyond Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
IMMIGRATION
101 WIXX

Investors, analysts react to Germany’s election

LONDON (Reuters) – Germany faces months of tough negotiations to form a coalition government after Sunday’s federal election, with three parties needing to team up to clear the threshold of 50% of all seats in the Bundestag. Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats will seek to form a coalition with the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
KTVZ

Five key takeaways from Germany’s historic election

Germany’s left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday’s federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country’s next coalition government — but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world’s highest profile political leaders during...
WORLD
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD a narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.The social democratic SPD, led by colourless finance minister Olaf Scholz, surged from third to first place over the final weeks of a forgettable, cautious campaign.It looks to have emerged as the largest party in the new parliament, ending a streak of federal election defeats stretching back to 2005.It is projected to have gained 25.9 per cent of the vote, against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
jack1065.com

German CDU/CSU and SPD tied in national election – exit poll

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday’s national election, an exit poll showed, leaving open which of them will lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power. The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Exit Polls#Race#Reuters#Social Democrats#Spd#Christian Democrat#Cdu Csu#Fdp#Green#Bild
FOXBusiness

Germany Elections: Social Democrats hold narrow lead in exit polling

Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country’s next government as projections showed the long-time leader’s party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election. The outcome appeared to put Europe’s biggest economy on course for lengthy haggling...
ELECTIONS
FXStreet.com

Germany Election: SPD ahead of Merkel's Conservatives, 25% vs. 22% – Forsa Poll

According to the latest German federal election poll by Forsa, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) stand at 25% against Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, (CDU/CSU), at 22%. Previewing the German election, "Europe's largest country is set for a change...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
spglobal.com

This is how Germany's election could break the European banking union deadlock

The project to harmonize European banking rules and unify the sector to make it more competitive globally could be rejuvenated should the Social Democrats win the upcoming German election. Olaf Scholz, the party's candidate and Germany's finance minister, is the front-runner to win the Sept. 26 vote to succeed Angela...
ECONOMY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Putin’s ruling party clinches election victory, exit poll shows

President Vladimir Putin’s ruling party won a decisive victory in Russia's legislative polls despite simmering discontent after sidelining political opponents, an exit poll showed. United Russia took a projected 45.2% of the party vote, according to a survey by pollster INSOMAR in 1,455 polling stations over three days of voting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Angela Merkel left German CEOs hanging on a bunch of issues. They want the next Chancellor to address 3 now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is one thing that Germany's business leaders agree on following the outcome of Sunday’s election nail-biter, it’s the urgent need to form a coalition government capable of tackling a long list of outstanding problems left behind after Angela Merkel's 16 years as Chancellor.
EUROPE
wtaq.com

Pro-EU Dobrev leads in opposition primary to take on Hungary’s Orban

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Klara Dobrev, a 49-year-old lawyer, has emerged as the front-runner in a joint opposition bid to unseat Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2022 elections, partial results of an opposition primary showed on Thursday. Dobrev, whose candidacy would raise the prospect of Hungary’s first female prime minister,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wtaq.com

U.S. top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Paris next week after ties between the United States and France were strained when Australia scrapped a French submarine contract in favor of a pact with Washington last month. Blinken visits Paris from Monday to Wednesday and will...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy