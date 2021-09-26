Bad call helps Auburn avoid upset, Georgia State head coach sounds off on SEC refs

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Home cookin’. Evidently, That’s what Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott believes Auburn benefitted from against his team on Saturday.

With his team up by five, Elliott watched as Auburn quarterback TJ Finley threw a 19-yard pass to John Samuel Shenker. Afterwards, the play was reviewed, as a replay appeared to show the ball hit the turf. Instead of ruling the play an incomplete pass, officials confirmed that it was a catch —setting up first-and-goal for Auburn.

Afterwards, Elliott insinuated that Auburn had a little help from the referees on the call.

“They had a little bit of help on that review where the ball was incomplete,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said, per ESPN. “It should have been put back on the 30-yard line. But you know when you play in the SEC you gotta take the hits. And they gave us a real gut punch on that call. So we appreciate that.”

The play was a back-breaker for Georgia State. Three plays later, Finley scrambled and threw a 10-yard touchdown to Shedrick Jackson — catapulting Auburn to the lead with 45 seconds left.

So close to pulling the upset, Elliott was candid when talking about the highs and lows of sports.

“It’s a disappointing feeling,” Elliott said. “Sports can rip you apart. That was a tough one to lose.”

Georgia State controlled the momentum for almost the entire game, but they couldn’t finish the job against Auburn.

Auburn benches quarterback Bo Nix

While Auburn escaped disaster by squeaking out a victory, their starting quarterback wasn’t so lucky. Yesterday, the Tigers benched Bo Nix.

Entering the 2021 season, Nix seemed poised for a breakout year with Auburn. Moreover, the Tigers returning plenty of talent on the offensive side, as well as brought in a new head coach in Bryan Harsin. Through the first two games, that seemed to hold true — but just two games later, Auburn benched Nix in favor of sophomore quarterback TJ Finley.

Finely checked into the game in the fourth quarter, with Auburn trailing Georgia State 24-19. Afterwards, he led the Tigers to victory.

Nix finished the game completing 13 of 27 passing attempts for 156 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. As for Finley, he completed 9 of 16 passing attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Now, the Tigers can go multiple ways from here — but it remains to be seen whether they stick with Finley, or return the starting job to Bo Nix.