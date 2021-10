Week #4 of Wyoming High School Football saw only one Fremont County Team, and one regional team, earn victories. That one win was a good one for top-ranked Shoshoni as they fought to a 19-0 win over cross county rival Wind River. The Wranglers shut down the Cougars top rushing team in Class 1-A Nine Man. Pehton Truempler scored twice for the Wranglers in the win.