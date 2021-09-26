CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates square off at last forum before October election

By Amanda Bohman
Kodiak Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal candidates opined on municipal budgets, the economy, mask mandates and more on Friday at the last political forum before the Oct. 5 elections. Jeff Rentzel, a retired juvenile justice officer and candidate for school board Seat B, said schools should return to requiring students to memorize portions of the U.S. Constitution. The question was about the school board’s role in shaping history and civics curriculum.

