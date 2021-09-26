Candidates square off at last forum before October election

Two forums have been announced for the public to meet the candidates who will be running in city and school district races in Brush this November. The first forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at The Course at Petteys Park, 2301 W. Mill St., in Brush for meeting the candidates for Brush mayoral and City Council races, and the second forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Brush Secondary Campus Auditorium for the candidates for seats on the Brush School Board.

BRUSH, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO