CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Senior CDU politician says Jamaica coalition possible

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKWss_0c8i2Xhm00

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Exit polls of Germany's federal election show that a so-called Jamaica coalition of conservatives, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats is possible, a senior politician of Angela Merkel's CDU said on Sunday.

"The numbers show that there's a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of the Union (CDU/CSU), the Greens, and the FDP," Secretary General Paul Ziemiak told broadcaster ARD. "It will be a long election night."

The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote, their weakest result in a post-war federal election and on a par with the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest exit poll for broadcaster ARD showed. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Jack FM

German coalition talks could get going by mid-Oct – CDU’s Spahn

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s political parties should be clear by the middle of October about who will take part in formal coalition talks after the Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday’s national election, the deputy leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats said on Thursday. “It must be clear by the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
The Independent

German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Reuters

Germany's FDP wants to talk to Greens first on possible coalition

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) want to hold initial talks with the Greens with the goal of finding common ground before broader negotiations with a third party on forming a coalition government, party leader Christian Lindner said on Monday. “We have decided that we want to...
EUROPE
crossroadstoday.com

The Latest: CDU member says Merkel’s shoes too big to fill

BERLIN — The mood was subdued at the headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union as the building began to empty following the party’s poor showing in the election. One of the few people remaining at the headquarters on Sunday was 34 year-old Salahdin Koban, a party member...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdu#Jamaica#Election#Greens#Free Democrats#Union#Csu#Fdp#Ard#Social Democrat
Action News Jax

The Latest: Social Democrats say ready to form coalition

BERLIN - The general secretary of the center-left Social Democrats says he believes his party has been given a mandate to form a ruling coalition, based on exit polls in Germany’s general election. Lars Klingbeil was speaking moments after the exit polls were published by the two main television channels...
ELECTIONS
Action News Jax

The Latest: Union bloc says will strive to head coalition

The Latest on Germany's general election on Sunday:. The candidate from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Union bloc says the party will do “everything we can” to form a new government despite posting what's expected to be its worst election result in Germany's post-World War II era. Armin Laschet said on...
ELECTIONS
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaica's Government to Table New Policy for Senior Citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Jamaica government says it will soon table to Parliament, a revised National Policy for Senior Citizens to provide adequate social safety net protections. Labour and Social Security Minister, Karl Samuda, in a message observing Senior Citizens Week 2021, said that document has already been approved by the...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Canadian politician says he supports Bitcoin as federal election looms

Maxime Bernier, founder and leader of the People's Party of Canada, has said he supports the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country. In a Tuesday tweet, Bernier said cryptocurrencies are “another new and innovative way” to counter the actions by central banks, which he claimed are “destroying our money and economy.” The Canadian politician has criticized the Bank of Canada for “printing money” and called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his economic policies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July 2019, prompting Washington...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
The Associated Press

US, Philippines assessing defense treaty, China wary

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Philippine military officials have held initial talks to assess the future of their countries’ 70-year Mutual Defense Treaty, including revising it in a possible move that has made China wary, the Philippine defense chief said Thursday. The 1951 treaty commits the United States and...
MILITARY
The Independent

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy