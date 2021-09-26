Senior CDU politician says Jamaica coalition possible

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Exit polls of Germany's federal election show that a so-called Jamaica coalition of conservatives, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats is possible, a senior politician of Angela Merkel's CDU said on Sunday.

"The numbers show that there's a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of the Union (CDU/CSU), the Greens, and the FDP," Secretary General Paul Ziemiak told broadcaster ARD. "It will be a long election night."

The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote, their weakest result in a post-war federal election and on a par with the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest exit poll for broadcaster ARD showed. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.