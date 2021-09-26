CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi may delay vote on Senate bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Julia Cherner and Mariam Khan, ABC News
westerniowatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., may not bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor Monday as she had previously committed to, she said Sunday. “I’m never bringing to the floor a bill that doesn’t have the votes,” Pelosi told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos, adding...

MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Despite the Capitol Hill drama, the Democratic agenda persists

This past weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her members, letting them know that this week would be "a time of intensity." Not surprisingly, she was right. Those who've been keeping an eye on Capitol Hill this week have probably noticed that negotiations over President Joe Biden's domestic agenda have intensified. At issue are two bills: a bipartisan infrastructure measure, approved by the Senate last month, and a more ambitious Build Back Better package, focused on safety-net-and-climate policies, pending in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFPL

Biden Signs Funding Bill, Avoiding A Shutdown, But Other Standoffs Persist

Updated September 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM ET President Biden has signed a short-term funding bill, avoiding a partial government shutdown that would have begun at midnight. The Senate and House sprinted Thursday afternoon to pass the legislation, which will keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The bill also includes $28.6 billion for communities […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Highway to Disarray: Pelosi Delays Vote Amid Dem Chaos

With internal tensions near a breaking point, House Democrats backed down from a promised Thursday vote to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill after it became clear it was going to crash and burn. Hours before, at a press conference on Thursday morning, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) publicly expressed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Pelosi gives progressives another win — and the country’s the biggest loser

When will moderate Democrats finally learn they can’t trust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate in good faith?. She broke yet another promise Thursday by holding hostage the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill the second time this week in a further cave to her party’s progressives. They insist they won’t vote for the bipartisan plan before reaching a Dem-only deal on a massive spending spree out of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wildest dreams. They’re trying to push the two reluctant moderate senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, into signing on to $3.5 trillion in new entitlements and green-energy boondoggles — or something close to it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

