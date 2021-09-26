CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Osterman retiring after strong Athletes Unlimited season

By CLIFF BRUNT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBHK1_0c8hmkqH00
FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo, United States' Cat Osterman pitches during the first inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Yokohama, Japan. Osterman is closing out a decorated career during which she won an Olympic gold medal and two silvers and last year became the first Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Cat Osterman plans to be just as busy in retirement as she was during one of the greatest softball careers of all time.

The left-handed American pitcher is closing out a decorated career during which she won an Olympic gold medal and two silvers and last year became the first Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion.

Monday is the final day of the Athletes Unlimited season. After that, the 38-year-old Osterman will shift her focus to being a wife, stepmother and director of a youth softball program.

“I find a balance between excitement, sadness, relief — there’s a little bit of all of it,” she said. “I am excited to close this chapter. I know in my heart and mind that it’s time to be done. It has nothing to do with physically and everything to do with just life. It’s time to go tackle something else.”

Osterman was a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year at the University of Texas, then had a dominant career with National Pro Fastpitch. She joined Athletes Unlimited last year while looking for a way to stay competitive with the Olympics being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic. She decided after winning the title that she would play one last season after the Tokyo Games. She was dominant at the Olympics, throwing 14 2/3 scoreless innings. She started the gold medal game against Japan and threw five scoreless innings in the Americans’ 2-0 loss. The U.S. also won silver in 2008 and gold in 2004.

“The Olympic experience was different, but at the same time, we knew we were still over in the premier sporting arena of the highest stage,” she said. “I mean, you can’t deny that it was an Olympic Games. It was different with no fans. And obviously, COVID protocols changed, even with the villages a little bit. But for the most part, we just focused on playing our game. It was different, but at the same time still thoroughly exciting.”

Though she won’t win the Athletes Unlimited title this year, Osterman has been one of the league’s best performers. She entered the final weekend ranked 10th out of 61 players in points.

She’s pleased with the way her run is ending.

“Softball has been the love of my life for a long time,” she said. “And it’s sad to know that I am walking away from it. But at the same time, I honestly don’t know what else I could give to it. So there’s a relief of just knowing that I’m walking away on my own terms.”

Jon Patricof, CEO and co-founder of Athletes Unlimited, said Osterman helped give the softball league credibility.

“I think Cat playing with us and then playing so well last season and being such a constructive and positive member of the playing community on the field, but also off the field is probably one of the most important things that’s happened in the short history of Athletes Unlimited,” Patricof said. “She really contributed a tremendous amount.”

She’ll still contribute to the sport. Major League Baseball’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program has an affiliate in Austin, Texas — where Osterman played college ball. RBI Austin approached her about adding a softball program, and she has agreed to take over as director.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity for some of these girls that may not get the opportunity to understand one, what softball is, but two, try it and see if it sparks a passion,” she said. “Because, you know, if we don’t introduce it, they don’t know what possibilities could open up.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

JJ Redick Announces Retirement from NBA After 15 Seasons

Veteran guard JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday after 15 years in the league. Redick made the announcement on his Old Man and the Three podcast, reading a prepared statement before speaking from the heart regarding his decision:. While he noted there were multiple factors that...
NBA
bizjournals

Longtime Jaguars executive Dan Edwards to retire after 2021 season

Dan Edwards, one of the longest-serving Jaguars employees and the team’s current senior vice president of Jacksonville Tradition and Alumni, announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season. Edwards has worked with the franchise since 1994, with many of those years coming in the team’s communications department. In...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Omaha.com

Brian Poldberg announces retirement after seven seasons as Storm Chasers manager

The final stretch of the Triple-A season also will be the final stretch for Omaha Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg. The 64-year-old Poldberg announced Thursday that he will retire after seven seasons as Chaser manager. His final home game will be Sunday against Indianapolis and his final game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa.
MLB
USA Today

Aleshia Ocasio is Athletes Unlimited softball champion

Aleshia Ocasio is the Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion. The pitcher earned 2,096 points following a five weeks of competition against 60 of the world’s best players in games played at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. Ocasio finished 11th last year, despite missing three of the 15 games.
ROSEMONT, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals catcher Alex Avila to retire after 2021 season

Nationals catcher Alex Avila will retire at the end of the season, The Athletic’s Maria Torres reports (Twitter link). While Avila plans to remain involved with the sport and “doesn’t intend to stay out of the game for long,” the veteran backstop will be hanging up his glove after 13 Major League seasons.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cubs’ Nico Hoerner wants to finish strong after frustrating season

MILWAUKEE –– Nico Hoerner was expected to be a big part of the Cubs’ plans this season, but the second-year infielder hasn’t been able to make the impact the team had expected due to injuries. Hoerner has had three lengthy stints on the injured list this year suffering a left...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Osterman
extrainningsoftball.com

Pro News: Final Games of the 2021 Athletes Unlimited Season Highlighted by Cat Osterman’s Victorious Goodbye & Aleshia Ocasio Being Crowned the Individual Champion (Games 29 & 30)

Season 2 of Athletes Unlimited Softball wrapped up on Monday and the stars continued to shine, putting a nice bow on what was a wonderful five weeks and 30 games of professional play!. To conclude a very successful 2021 season, Aleshia Ocasio won the individual championship and one of the...
SPORTS
extrainningsoftball.com

Breaking News: Athletes Unlimited Softball Unveils 2021 All-Defensive Team

ROSEMONT, Illinois – Athletes Unlimited Softball today named nine players to its inaugural All-Defensive Team prior to the final games of its second season. In addition, the ballot will determine the Rookie of the Year honoree from among the league’s 13 eligible players. The 2021 season wrapped with two big...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Softball great Cat Osterman retires — this time for good — at 38

Six years after first retiring from playing competitive softball, Cat Osterman has retired once again — and this time it appears to be for good. One of the sport’s greatest players, Osterman wraps an unforgettable chapter (well, chapters) with three Olympic medals, two world titles, three Pan American Games gold medals, four National Pro Fastpitch championships, an Athletes Unlimited championship, three USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year awards and a national team career that spanned an astounding 18 years.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire after 2022 season

Los Angeles Dodgers, Jaime Jarrín, Major League Baseball, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Pepe Yñiguez, sports season, Ford C. Frick Award, Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles. Jaime Jarrín, the longest-tenured broadcaster in Major League Baseball, will retire after the 2022 season, his 64th with the Dodgers, the organization announced...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Usa Softball#Baseball#Softball Player#Athletes Unlimited#The University Of Texas#National Pro Fastpitch#Americans#Covid
bleachernation.com

Umpire Joe West Reportedly Plans to Retire After This Season

They say it’s not a good sign when you know an umpire’s name, so I don’t know what that means for Joe West, the most well-known umpire in all of baseball. Country Joe set the all-time record for games umpired earlier this year, and apparently that’s enough for him:. While...
MLB
thestylus.org

The heart of Brockport athletics– Susan Hoffman retires after 34 years

After a distinguished 34 years, Susan Hoffman’s career as Associate Director of Athletics at SUNY Brockport has come to an end. Hoffman brought an unwavering passion and dedication to Brockport’s athletic programs. She changed the lives of numerous students and coaches, and her genuine support will remain unmatched in the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kalb.com

After rough start, LC Wildcats look to finish the season strong

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Winning none of your first six games is never ideal, but getting a chance to turn things around is a thought that can turn into a reality. Coach Andrew Maddox believes this team can turn this around, winning six straight to close out the season and the players are all in.
PINEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Softball
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

Hawks Talon Gaming Promotes Wesley Acuff To Director Of Esports

Today, Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced the promotion of Wesley Acuff to Director of Esports. In his new role, Acuff will be responsible for managing the daily esports operation and leading the organization through the annual NBA 2K League Draft. Additionally, Acuff will lead the search for Hawks Talon’s new head coach for the upcoming NBA 2K League season.  “We are thrilled […]
NBA
CBS Chicago

White Sox Legend Frank Thomas Leads Group Purchase Of Field Of Dreams in Iowa

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former White Sox player and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has purchased the controlling stakes to the Field of Dreams movie site and ballpark in eastern Iowa. Thomas along with real estate developer Rick Heidner, an initial investor of the Go the Distance Baseball, purchased all of the interest owned by Denise M. Stillman from This is Heaven, LLC, according to a press release from Go The Distance, LLC.  Go the Distance Baseball is a real estate development company established a decade ago to preserve the Field of Dreams Movie Site farm as a baseball shrine for future generations. The...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

591K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy