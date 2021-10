Netflix is going back to one of their biggest original features with “Extraction 2.” Little is known about the film’s plot but the service is pulling out all the stops. For those unfamiliar with the basic premise, “Extraction” sees a mercenary with little left to lose on a dangerous mission to rescue a young prisoner. The result is an action-packed venture with everything audiences love about the genre. Production on “Extraction 2” was set to include Australia; those plans changed due to the current pandemic and have added European locations such as Prague.

