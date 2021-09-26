Bryson DeChambeau had the most Bryson DeChambeau reaction to driving the first green at the Ryder Cup

Sunday at the Ryder Cup is underway at Whistling Straights and nobody has made more of an incredible entrance to the 12 singles matches than Bryson DeChambeau.

The protein-guzzling, 417-yard drive hitting DeChambeau stepped up to the first tee in his match against Sergio Garcia and became the first player all week to drive the green on the 373-yard par 4 opening hole.

He then walked up to the green and calmly sank his 41-foot eagle putt that had everyone going crazy.

But what I loved most about DeChambeau’s first hole is that he grabbed his putter from his bag before walking off the tee box and held it over his head as he walked down the fairway.

What. A. Scene!

Look at this drive:

Look at this putt:

