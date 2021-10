As usual with our general media news, often a crisis is followed by silence. Such seems to have been the case with our withdrawal from Afghanistan, but some news is now emerging. While many Afghan allies were not able to leave, many did and are currently at various sites in the United States awaiting further placement. One is at Fort McCoy in my state of Wisconsin. It is the biggest refugee resettlement process since the Vietnam War. Estimates suggest over 100,000 will come to the US in the next few weeks.

