Gemma Collins enjoys £700 steak covered in 24k GOLD during date night with boyfriend Rami Hawash

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGemma Collins enjoyed a £700 tomahawk steak covered in 24k gold during a date night with boyfriend Rami Hawash over the weekend.The TOWIE star, 40, took to Instagram to document herself at Salt Bae's new Knightsbridge restaurant Nusr-Et where she sampled the luxury item of food, declaring: "GC style baby!" Gemma and Rami were even served the steak by Salt Bae himself, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, as he carved up the £700 item of food in style.The reality star captioned the clip with: "When the GC meets …. @nusr_et YEAH BABY bring me that salt action #nusret #saltbae." Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!'s daily newsletter .

