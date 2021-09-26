CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

German candidate Armin Laschet says Merkel’s Union bloc will do “everything we can” to form a new government

Herald & Review
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German candidate Armin Laschet says Merkel’s Union bloc will do “everything we can” to form a new government. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

Germany's center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. The Social Democrats' candidate...
ELECTIONS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

German election tight; Merkel's bloc eyes worst result yet

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which was heading toward its worst-ever result in the country's parliamentary election, projections showed. Top officials from both parties said they hope to lead Germany's next government...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Armin Laschet: 'comeback king' still chasing Merkel's crown

Armin Laschet, the candidate from Angela Merkel's party to succeed her as chancellor, may have had a dismal election campaign marred by gaffes, but he also has a reputation for endurance and digging his heels in. The affable 60-year-old, who what Der Spiegel magazine has described as an ability to "sit out" his opponents, is doing just that as he stakes his claim to form Germany's next government even as preliminary results from Sunday's vote show his party trailing its rival Social Democratic Party. Signalling that all was not lost yet, he declared that he would "do everything we can to build a government led by the (conservative) Union". Elected as head of the CDU in January, Laschet was for some time the clear favourite to succeed Merkel when she bows out of politics after Sunday's election.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armin Laschet
jack1065.com

German CDU’s Laschet vows to try to build conservative-led government

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s conservative CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said his party could not be satisfied with the results of an election on Sunday but that he would do everything possible to build a conservative-led government. “We cannot be satisfied with the results of the election,” Laschet told his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to deescalate tensions on their mutual border that have been triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates, a European Union mediator announced Thursday. “We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached,” EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak tweeted.Last week, Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to the border crossings to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country, saying that a 10-year-old deal had expired. Pristina said they were replicating what Serbia...
POLITICS
WREG

Former Nazi camp secretary in German trial, 96, on the run

BERLIN (AP) — A former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp was being sought on an arrest warrant Thursday after skipping the planned start of her trial in Germany on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder, officials said. The 96-year-old woman left the home where she lives in a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#All Rights Reserved#Copyright#German#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

Court annuls EU-Morocco deals over Western Sahara policies

The European Union's general court on Wednesday annulled the 27-country bloc's approval of agriculture and fishing agreements that allow Morocco to export goods from Western Sahara The ruling could damage the EU's relationship with Morocco, although the court said the effects of the 2019 agreements would be maintained over a certain period "to preserve the European Union’s external action and legal certainty over its international commitments."The EU is Morocco’s leading trade partner and the biggest foreign investor in the North African kingdom, according to the bloc.The case was brought to the court by the Polisario Front the movement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSOC Charlotte

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

BIALYSTOK, Poland — (AP) — After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee. Her brother, who escaped years earlier to Belgium, had saved enough money for their trip, and word was spreading online that a new migration route into Europe had opened through Belarus.
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July 2019, prompting Washington...
MILITARY
The Independent

UK, France at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights

The U.K. and France are at loggerheads again over fishing rights in the English Channel — the latest post-Brexit spat between the two countries.A day after the U.K. announced it had approved only 12 out of 47 applications for new licenses for small French boats to fish in its territorial waters, the authorities on the island of Jersey turned down license applications from 75 French boats to operate in its waters. Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy