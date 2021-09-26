Women’s Golf Prepares to Host Annual Johnie Imes Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Mizzou Women's Golf team prepares to host their annual Johnie Imes Invitational on their home turf at the Club at Old Hawthorne this week. The three-day event kicks off on Monday, Sept. 27 and wraps up after a total of 54-holes on Wednesday, Sept. 29. This marks the 13th time hosting this event and all 11 Tigers will be competing either in a team lineup or individually. Head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer's squad looks to claim the event title for the sixth consecutive time.