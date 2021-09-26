CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay on OxygenOS 10 or flash an AOSP based Android 11 ROM?

 7 days ago

I'm using the OnePlus 8 Pro primarily as a gaming and media device. I tried the latest OxygenOS 11 and found the phone to be buggy and intermittently laggy so I downgraded to the latest OxygenOS 10 and all is fast and smooth again. The question is whether it's worth unlocking the bootloader and going to an AOSP 11 ROM. I'm looking for stability, speed, and low hassle. On the OP7 Pro, I flashed a lot of Android 10 ROMs, and had times when an A or B slot got corrupted during upgrades. Aside from security updates, there's nothing wrong with OOS 10, but is AOSP 11 that much better?

