Stay on OxygenOS 10 or flash an AOSP based Android 11 ROM?

Most Android users have probably never seen the default wallpaper that Google brought to the open-source version of Android almost 5 years ago. But for those who are familiar with the pink sky default wallpaper, it looks like we’re finally getting a new one when Android 12.1 rolls out. It may not add any new features or change anything in the user interface, but this is kind of a big deal since it’s been five years since there has been any change in that aspect of the Android Open Source Project or AOSP Gerrit.

