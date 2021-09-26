CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska can’t get out of its own way, even while dominating

By Ryan Jaster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one wasn’t a moral victory — it was demoralizing. Nebraska dominated Michigan State in the second half — the Spartans did not convert a first down — and still blew a late lead and lost 23-20 in overtime. “I felt like I was watching the same movie again.” Huskers...

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern unveils uniform combination for Nebraska game

Northwestern has revealed its uniform combination for its matchup with Nebraska in Week 5. The Wildcats will wear black helmets, white jerseys and black pants vs. the Huskers. Here’s the full look:. Both teams will be looking for their first conference wins of the season so far. Northwestern and Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

UCLA makes touching gesture after death of Utah player Aaron Lowe

Utah won’t face UCLA on the football field until the end of October, but the Bruins team signed a condolence card for the Utes and the family of Utah player Aaron Lowe, who was killed over the weekend in a shooting. The Utah Football team took to Twitter to express...
UTAH STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Terrapins first to find end zone in Friday night showdown vs. Iowa

In Friday night’s showdown between two unbeaten teams in the B1G, it was Maryland that reached the end zone first. Trailing No. 5 Iowa 3-0 in the 1st quarter, the Terrapins put together an impressive 8-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in the game’s first touchdown. Taulia Tagovailoa hit Chigoziem Okonkwo on a 9-yard pass to put Maryland ahead 7-3.
IOWA STATE
ABQJournal

It can’t get much tougher for Lobos Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the coaches’ poll and No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, will be looking to get its offense on track with a new quarterback, Zach Calzada, on Saturday morning (11 a.m., SEC Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM) against 2-0 New Mexico, a 30-point underdog.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Comments / 0

Community Policy