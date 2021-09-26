CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s “eyes are wide open” when it comes to normalizing its relationship with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday, after three years of rocky ties with Beijing since the arrest and Friday’s release of a Huawei Technologies executive. Garneau told CBC News the government is...

