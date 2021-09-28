Cincinnati Reds

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanmartin (1-0) yielded one run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Pirates. Sanmartin tossed 60-of-93 pitches for strikes and kept the Pirates scoreless through the first four innings. The only damage against him came in the fifth when Anthony Alford scored on a wild pitch. It was his first career MLB start after posting a 3.94 ERA and an 89:23 K:BB with Triple-A Louisville this season. The 25-year-old southpaw could be in line for another start against the Pirates this weekend in Pittsburgh.

