Game Reviews – Are ‘Perfect’ Scores Ruining the Media’s Credibility?

With my 40th birthday fast approaching (a little too quickly for my liking I might add), I think it would be fair to say that I’ve been playing video games for a pretty long time now. Ever since, in fact, I was 4-years-old and first managed to get my hands on our family’s Acorn Electron. – Looking back at gaming during that time, however, it was significantly more of a roulette wheel than it is today. Yes, there were gaming magazines with reviews in them that could help influence your decision. By and large though, the choice of what you spent your (mostly) hard-earned pocket money on boiled down, usually, to two factors. What you’d heard about it in the playground and how pretty the box looked. And trust me when I say that back in the 1980s, video game art took a lot of liberties with what the actual content looked like!