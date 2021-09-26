CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No More Self-Repair? Overwatch 2 Bastion Rework Revealed

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
New gameplay footage from Overwatch 2 has revealed a host of changes to everyone’s favorite battle omnic, Bastion. In a series of video clip insights posted to the verified Overwatch Twitter account, developers Aaron Keller, Arnold Tsang, and Geoff Goodman explained the newest tweaks coming to Bastion—both to his appearance and to his kit. The tweets were posted on Saturday, Sept. 25, and since garnered wide acclaim and controversy from the player base.

