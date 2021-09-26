CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Live tweet updates from Chargers vs. Chiefs

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dN32V_0c8hMISl00

The Chargers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2021 regular season in just a few moments.

If you’re away from a television and want to be informed of the game, we will have you covered.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Chiefs vs. Chargers

Poor officiating and missed calls in the NFL have been a problem for decades, but we got “treated” to yet another clear one in yesterday’s Chiefs–Chargers game. The play in question involves a Hail Mary play, where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went for broke with several receivers in the area. But the pass went incomplete in large part because several Chargers players were completely draped over his receivers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
vavel.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NFL (0-0)

Justin Herberth and the Chargers are already warming up as they look for their second win. These are the Chargers players who will not see action this afternoon:. Defensive back Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder), defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf), quarterback Easton Stick, offensive lineman Michael Schofield III, tight end Tre' McKitty and running back Joshua Kelley.
NFL
chargers

Top Moments From Chargers vs Cowboys

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.
NFL
Decider

Cowboys vs. Chargers Live Stream: How To Watch The Cowboys-Chargers Game Live

Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the NFL season. Optimism reigns supreme in Dallas! Week 1 didn’t result in a victory for the Cowboys, but Dak Prescott’s performance (403 yards and three TDs) in their 31-29 loss to the defending champs was promising. While Dallas is looking for their first win of the new season, Justin Herbert and the Chargers are looking to make it two victories in a row. The Bolts earned a road victory in Week 1, defeating Washington 20-16. Herbert went 31-47 with 337 yards and a TD, while Austin Ekeler added 57 yards on the ground and Keenan Allen earned 100 yards on nine receptions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Television#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
Derrick

Chiefs could be without Clark, Ward for game vs Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark strained his hamstring and cornerback Charvarius Ward strained his quad in practice this week, leaving the status of both in doubt for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. Clark missed most of training camp, all three preseason...
NFL
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs have serious injury concerns for Week 3 vs. Chargers

Coming into the regular season, the K.C. Chiefs were looking quite healthy after a season in which some positions, especially the offensive front was decimated. While the team is still looking solid on the injury front overall, especially when compared to other franchises like the Baltimore Ravens, there are some serious injury concerns emerging as Week 3 comes into view against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
arrowheadaddict.com

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Joey Bosa might be a question mark for Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without their best pass rusher on Sunday when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. At least that’s how things are trending with Joey Bosa unable to participate in any practice sessions this week due to a foot/ankle injury.
NFL
boltbeat.com

LA Chargers roster: Complete breakdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs roster

Comparing the LA Chargers offense and the Kansas City Chiefs offense:. I mean, c'mon, it is Patrick Mahomes. I love Justin Herbert just as much as the next Charger fan but I cannot sit here and tell you that he is a better quarterback than Mahomes, who is the best quarterback in the league.
NFL
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs cannot stop turning the ball over vs. Chargers

At this point, Patrick Mahomes just needs to throw the ball and catch it himself. That’s because there are very few people he can trust left on the Kansas City Chiefs offense. So far in the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s defense has stepped up and...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Chargers preview and top non-Chiefs games of the week

The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound against the LA Chargers this week. We give a preview of this and five of the best non-Chiefs games of the week. Before we unveil the preview of the Week 3 matchup with the Chargers, we will take a look at the top five games of the week that do not involve Patrick Mahomes. There is one clear-cut option at the top and a couple of other games that have early playoff implications.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chargers vs. Chiefs odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover) Moneyline: Chiefs -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Chargers +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined. Pick via FOX...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Frank Clark is now doubtful

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:. Chiefs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy