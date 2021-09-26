Live tweet updates from Chargers vs. Chiefs

Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the NFL season. Optimism reigns supreme in Dallas! Week 1 didn’t result in a victory for the Cowboys, but Dak Prescott’s performance (403 yards and three TDs) in their 31-29 loss to the defending champs was promising. While Dallas is looking for their first win of the new season, Justin Herbert and the Chargers are looking to make it two victories in a row. The Bolts earned a road victory in Week 1, defeating Washington 20-16. Herbert went 31-47 with 337 yards and a TD, while Austin Ekeler added 57 yards on the ground and Keenan Allen earned 100 yards on nine receptions.
