Editorial: Wasted lives, wasted time, and $5.7 billion wasted on treating the unvaccinated

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe costs of treating unvaccinated people for coronavirus infections were $5.7 billion between June and August of 2021, a new report from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation has concluded. In the world of health care, that might not be much. Americans spent about $3.8 trillion dollars on health care in 2019, so $5.7 billion represents just 0.15% of overall health care spending.

