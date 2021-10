When I was introduced to some of the original members of the Carolina Coast Surf Club, believed to be the nation’s oldest active surf club, they had gathered at The Windjammer for a memorial service to celebrate the life of their friend and fellow surfer, Ramon Basha. The tribute featured anecdotes about Ramon’s championship caliber surfing prowess — “he really is the best surfer to come out of South Carolina” — and stories of his compassion as a doctor of acupuncture and his affection as a doting father.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 10 DAYS AGO