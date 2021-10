Our favourite world tour power surfer Conner Coffin has announced a new and exciting relationship with Firestone Walker 805. The Santa Barbara based professional surfer was one of the top five seeds competing for the men’s world championship at the Rip Curl World Surfing League Finals in September. Although the title was won by Gabriel Medina, Conners outstanding performance showed surf fans why he will be a serious world title contender for many years to come.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO