Beavers batter Trojans for first win in Coliseum since 1960

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance Nolan threw four touchdown passes and Oregon State beat Southern California 45-27. Tyjon Lindsey had five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, B.J. Baylor ran for 158 yards, and the Beavers ended a 24-game losing streak — dating to 1960 — at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kedon Slovis threw for 355 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions as the Trojans lost their second straight home game as double-digit favorites. It was the first home game for interim coach Donte Williams, who replaced Clay Helton two days after a 42-28 loss to Stanford on September 11.

