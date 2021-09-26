Osterman retiring after strong Athletes Unlimited season

Six years after first retiring from playing competitive softball, Cat Osterman has retired once again — and this time it appears to be for good. One of the sport’s greatest players, Osterman wraps an unforgettable chapter (well, chapters) with three Olympic medals, two world titles, three Pan American Games gold medals, four National Pro Fastpitch championships, an Athletes Unlimited championship, three USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year awards and a national team career that spanned an astounding 18 years.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO