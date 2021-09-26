CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Osterman retiring after strong Athletes Unlimited season

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Cat Osterman is closing out a decorated career during which she won an Olympic gold medal and two silvers and last year became the first Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion. The left-handed American pitcher will shift her focus to being a wife, stepmother and director of a youth softball program. The 38-year-old from Texas had a strong season with Athletes Unlimited after throwing 14 2/3 scoreless innings at the Olympics and helping the United States earn silver medals.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bizjournals

Longtime Jaguars executive Dan Edwards to retire after 2021 season

Dan Edwards, one of the longest-serving Jaguars employees and the team’s current senior vice president of Jacksonville Tradition and Alumni, announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season. Edwards has worked with the franchise since 1994, with many of those years coming in the team’s communications department. In...
NFL
USA Today

Aleshia Ocasio is Athletes Unlimited softball champion

Aleshia Ocasio is the Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion. The pitcher earned 2,096 points following a five weeks of competition against 60 of the world’s best players in games played at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. Ocasio finished 11th last year, despite missing three of the 15 games.
ROSEMONT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
chatsports.com

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
chatsports.com

Softball great Cat Osterman retires — this time for good — at 38

Six years after first retiring from playing competitive softball, Cat Osterman has retired once again — and this time it appears to be for good. One of the sport’s greatest players, Osterman wraps an unforgettable chapter (well, chapters) with three Olympic medals, two world titles, three Pan American Games gold medals, four National Pro Fastpitch championships, an Athletes Unlimited championship, three USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year awards and a national team career that spanned an astounding 18 years.
SPORTS
extrainningsoftball.com

Breaking News: Athletes Unlimited Softball Unveils 2021 All-Defensive Team

ROSEMONT, Illinois – Athletes Unlimited Softball today named nine players to its inaugural All-Defensive Team prior to the final games of its second season. In addition, the ballot will determine the Rookie of the Year honoree from among the league’s 13 eligible players. The 2021 season wrapped with two big...
SPORTS
thestylus.org

The heart of Brockport athletics– Susan Hoffman retires after 34 years

After a distinguished 34 years, Susan Hoffman’s career as Associate Director of Athletics at SUNY Brockport has come to an end. Hoffman brought an unwavering passion and dedication to Brockport’s athletic programs. She changed the lives of numerous students and coaches, and her genuine support will remain unmatched in the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Osterman
chatsports.com

Cubs’ Nico Hoerner wants to finish strong after frustrating season

MILWAUKEE –– Nico Hoerner was expected to be a big part of the Cubs’ plans this season, but the second-year infielder hasn’t been able to make the impact the team had expected due to injuries. Hoerner has had three lengthy stints on the injured list this year suffering a left...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals catcher Alex Avila to retire after 2021 season

Nationals catcher Alex Avila will retire at the end of the season, The Athletic’s Maria Torres reports (Twitter link). While Avila plans to remain involved with the sport and “doesn’t intend to stay out of the game for long,” the veteran backstop will be hanging up his glove after 13 Major League seasons.
MLB
Idaho8.com

‘It’s time’: After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires

J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams. He spent time with Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games. His 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.
NBA
Omaha.com

Brian Poldberg announces retirement after seven seasons as Storm Chasers manager

The final stretch of the Triple-A season also will be the final stretch for Omaha Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg. The 64-year-old Poldberg announced Thursday that he will retire after seven seasons as Chaser manager. His final home game will be Sunday against Indianapolis and his final game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Sports Writer#Ap Sports#Athletes Unlimited#American
extrainningsoftball.com

Pro News: Final Games of the 2021 Athletes Unlimited Season Highlighted by Cat Osterman’s Victorious Goodbye & Aleshia Ocasio Being Crowned the Individual Champion (Games 29 & 30)

Season 2 of Athletes Unlimited Softball wrapped up on Monday and the stars continued to shine, putting a nice bow on what was a wonderful five weeks and 30 games of professional play!. To conclude a very successful 2021 season, Aleshia Ocasio won the individual championship and one of the...
SPORTS
KXAN

Former Longhorn Cat Osterman retires at 38, after winning silver at Tokyo 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former University of Texas softball player and three-time Olympian Cat Osterman is retiring for good at 38 years old, according to NBC Sports. The news outlet reports this comes after a decorated career of earning three Olympic medals, two world titles, three Pan American Games gold medals and three USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year awards, among other achievements.
AUSTIN, TX
kalb.com

After rough start, LC Wildcats look to finish the season strong

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Winning none of your first six games is never ideal, but getting a chance to turn things around is a thought that can turn into a reality. Coach Andrew Maddox believes this team can turn this around, winning six straight to close out the season and the players are all in.
PINEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Barber’s success an impressive ride since struggles as youth

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas halfback Peyton Barber introduced himself to Raiders fans with a dominating performance in a victory over Miami. He compiled 143 yards of total offense and scored a touchdown as Las Vegas won 31-28 in overtime. The performance impressed coach Jon Gruden, who is just getting to know Barber. Barber is in his first year with the Raiders after spending last season with Washington and the four seasons before that with Tampa Bay.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Mongolia-born sumo great Hakuho retires after knee injury

TOKYO (AP) — Mongolia-born Hakuho was famous for his diligent training that led him to be the sumo grand champion — or Yokozuna — with victories in a record 45 tournaments. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo. But at 36 he has retired. Hakuho had a right-knee operation in March and competed in only one tournament this year. That was in July and he says that despite winning the tournament, he knew the injury would not allow him to continue.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy