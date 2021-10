The Ragin’ Cajuns volleyball team is currently 4-3 this season. Aside from an exhibition match on Aug. 21, the team started off strong. So what went wrong?. In their first real game of the season, Louisiana competed in the Southern Miss Classic from Aug. 27-28. The squad dominated three games in a row. An easy 3-0 win over Southern Illinois was followed by a 3-1 win over USC Upstate and another dominating 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley.

