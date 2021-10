MOUNT PLEASANT — The football program at Lucy Beckham High made some history on Thursday night, playing its first varsity football game some 10 months earlier than expected. The new school is in its second season as a junior varsity program, winning 13 of 14 JV games since the start of the 2020 season. However, with teams around the state looking for games due to COVID-19 cancellations, the Bengals were able to play a varsity game, hosting Bamberg-Ehrhardt, ranked No. 2 in Class A.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO