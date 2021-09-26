CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/26: Scott, Morrison, Erdoğan

Cover picture for the articleThis week on "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan, confusion plagues the COVID-19 booster rollout and challenges continue to hobble the Biden presidency.

www.cbsnews.com

Sand Hills Express

Transcript: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Extended interview: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on “Face the Nation”. The following is an extended transcript of an interview with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that aired on Sunday, September 26, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN : Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for joining...
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: After the deal on security, Scott Morrison turns to the shift on climate

One is tempted to think Scott Morrison’s hero must be Harry Houdini, the great escape artist. Put our prime minister in a corner, and he will talk his way out, or try to. After President Biden rang President Macron this week to soothe hurt French feelings about AUKUS, a joint statement was issued. It said in part, “The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners.” Morrison refused to take this as any reflection on Australia’s diplomatic blundering in the way it handled the cancellation of...
The Guardian

Christian Porter takes ‘appropriate action’ by quitting as minister, Scott Morrison says

Christian Porter has resigned as a minister in Scott Morrison’s cabinet after he was unable to disclose who donated to a trust fund to help pay his legal fees. The prime minister announced Porter’s decision on Sunday afternoon, less than a week after Porter updated his register of interests to include he had received donations from a “blind trust”.
Government shutdown temporarily avoided as infrastructure bill hangs in limbo

President Biden signed legislation to temporarily avoid a government shutdown. The U.S. government is now funded through December 3. This comes as the Democrats remain divided over the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a first-of-its-kind vaccine mandate for students. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss this week's episode.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
