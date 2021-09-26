CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutschman, Stowers are Orioles’ co-minor league players of year; Rodriguez top minor league pitcher; Mullins gets a rest

By Rich Dubroff
baltimorebaseball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE—Triple-A Norfolk catcher Adley Rutschman and his Tides’ teammate, Kyle Stowers were named the Orioles’ top minor league players of the season. Bowie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was named the organization’s pitcher of the year. Rutschman and Stowers, who share the award named after Orioles legend Brooks Robinson. According to Baseball...

