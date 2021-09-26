County STEM program set to launch in local elementary schools

The STEMAZing/SARSEF Elementary Edison Robotics Pilot in fourth and fifth grade classrooms is set to start in Amphitheater, Marana and Tucson Unified school districts. A partnership between the STEMAZing Project at the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office and northwest Realtor Lisa Bayless from Long Realty, includes more than 500 Edison robots, classroom sets of robot books and supporting supplies along with two days of professional development for teachers.