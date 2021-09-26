CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best maps in Cities: Skylines

By Gavin Mackenzie
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom humble beginnings, Cities: Skylines has surpassed the once mighty SimCity to become the premier city-building game around. Even 6 years after its initial release, the game is still popular thanks to a great selection of DLC, excellent creation tools, and a vibrant modding community. Determining which maps are the...

www.gamepur.com

towardsdatascience.com

Cities, Maps, Dashboards

Humans have been recording and analysing data for centuries. Writing, for instance, was developed in ancient Mesopotamia around 3100BC because bureaucrats needed an efficient tool to record and track citizen information. Since The Babylonian Empire governments have held censuses to gather huge datasets on their citizenry, livestock and resources for taxation purposes. Putting available resources on record enabled more efficient management and made the growth of states larger than the old city-states possible. In turn, larger states started to envelop larger territories and more diverse resources leading to even larger census data. This positive feedback loop went largely uninterrupted for centuries planting the seed for what today we recognise as statistics.
TAXATION
Mac Observer

Apple Maps in Major Cities Gets 3D View

Apple Maps users in a variety of key cities can now experience 3D view, which includes extra detail, enhanced navigation, and immersive walking directions. The features are rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco. 3D View Comes to Apple Maps With iOS 15. The new...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Apple Maps goes full 3D in 4 cities: Take a peek

With the release of iOS 15, Apple delivered what they called Apple Maps’ “biggest update ever.” This update makes four cities into fully 3D experiences, with Apple-generated graphics and design to further enhance the experience one has while exploring a new area – or re-visiting an area in a brand new way. Apple Maps update this week adds an expanded 3D view to London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
CELL PHONES
gpsworld.com

Mapping Marvel: Lost cities found

GPS and airborne light detection and ranging (lidar) have revolutionized archaeology. In just a little more than a decade, dozens of previously hidden cities and settlements have been discovered under heavy tree canopy and in other terrain. Many of the sites are in difficult-to-access areas, such as high atop mountains, in vast deserts, or enclosed in thick, nearly impenetrable foliage. Many were only the stuff of legend.
SCIENCE
gamepur.com

Where to find Earth Motes in New World

Earth motes are a vital resource for you to find in New World, especially if you’re looking to branch out and improve your crafting prowess in the Arcana tree. Similar to the many other elemental motes in New World, you can find them all over the game in specific regions. You’ll be able to receive them from three types of resources: Earth turtles, Earthspines, and Earthcrag. Depending on how much you’ve leveled a particular skill, you may want to hunt for a specific resource over the other.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Orobashi’s Legacy Part 4 and 5 World quest in Genshin Impact – Pearl and Warding Stone locations

With the rain finally cleared up, we can look to finish off this questline and be done with Sacred Stone Puzzles for good. To get access to Part 4 of this quest, you must complete Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. With those completed, you will be directed to speak to Kaji, who is in the ruins of Fort Mumei, which is to the west of Fort Fujitou. The fastest way to get there is to glide from the westernmost teleporter near Fort Fujitou. Be sure to take the small detour to unlock the Waverider, as it will help immensely in this last portion of puzzling.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Luxurious Sea-Lord in Genshin Impact

The Luxurious Sea-Lord is a new and free four-star claymore weapon given away in Genshin Impact. It looks like a bit of a joke, having the literal appearance of a large fish, but the weapon itself is actually quite decent. This fishy weapon is available for all players as a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Rainbow Six Extraction highlights Gridlock in Operator Showcase

The latest Operator Showcase for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction shows off Tori Fairous aka “Gridlock” in action. A powerful female mechanic, Gridlock will work with Ela, Sledge, and 15 other elite operators as part of the special forces unit Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (REACT) in Rainbow Six Extraction.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Knockout City Season 3 Adding New Map, Motorcycles, and More

In just over a week's time, Knockout City Season 3 will release, and fans of the game will have a lot of new content to see and enjoy. In a new blog post, EA revealed that this season's theme is Hacked, and will focus on a mysterious new group named Z3RO. The trailer for the new season shows the group hacking into Knockout City's feed with a glitchy message: "Our city, our rules. Commence throwdown." It's unclear exactly what Z3RO is planning but the glitchy style is going to play a big role during the season, from its skins and cosmetics, to its overall aesthetic.
VIDEO GAMES
Fatherly

Map That Shows the Best Cities in the World to Have a Baby is Bad News for the USA

Having a baby is one the most meaningful moments in many people’s lives — but there can be a lot of stress with it, too, and a lot to juggle. Having the right people around and living in the right city, where access to care, help, and great, family-friendly policies can make a world of difference. And a new map highlights which cities across the world are the best to have a baby. Here’s what you need to know.
RELATIONSHIPS
morningbrew.com

A London neighborhood is using 3D digital mapping to city plan

London city officials are building out a digital version of Harrow, one of the city’s 32 boroughs, and, no, they’re not just tinkering around in SimCity. They’re creating a digital twin based on lidar, a radar-like tech that builds accurate representations of its surroundings via pulses of light, and which is seen as key technology in enabling autonomous vehicles to “see.”
U.K.
gamepur.com

Is Hot Wheels Unleashed cross platform/cross play?

Hot Wheels Unleashed has finally been, well, unleashed. The tiny toy arcade racer is an amazing licensed game, and it’s hit just about every platform available. Older fans of the toys will get a nostalgic kick out of playing with such faithful virtual recreations, and the game offers an incredibly impressive track editor mode for players to create the wildest levels that they can imagine. But will you be able to enjoy racing a pint-sized Batmobile against a toaster car with friends on other systems?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Roblox Anime Destroyers codes (October 2021)

Anime Destroyer is an action game available on the Roblox platform that allows players to pick their favorite anime characters and explore different areas. Since the game is relatively new, players can use the below-mentioned codes to claim free rewards and get a headstart. Working Roblox Anime Destroyers codes. Here...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Unite celebrates fall with surprise Slowbro Holowear

In a surprise announcement on Twitter this afternoon, Pokémon Unite bequeathed yet another adorable Holowear skin to Slowbro. The new “Bonfire Style” Holowear became available in-game immediately and features Slowbro looking very cozy in a beanie and argyle sweater. Pokémon Unite’s Twitter announcement, made on September 30, celebrates the new...
VIDEO GAMES

