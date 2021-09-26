Best maps in Cities: Skylines

Humans have been recording and analysing data for centuries. Writing, for instance, was developed in ancient Mesopotamia around 3100BC because bureaucrats needed an efficient tool to record and track citizen information. Since The Babylonian Empire governments have held censuses to gather huge datasets on their citizenry, livestock and resources for taxation purposes. Putting available resources on record enabled more efficient management and made the growth of states larger than the old city-states possible. In turn, larger states started to envelop larger territories and more diverse resources leading to even larger census data. This positive feedback loop went largely uninterrupted for centuries planting the seed for what today we recognise as statistics.
