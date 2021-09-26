Best maps in Cities: Skylines

With the rain finally cleared up, we can look to finish off this questline and be done with Sacred Stone Puzzles for good. To get access to Part 4 of this quest, you must complete Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. With those completed, you will be directed to speak to Kaji, who is in the ruins of Fort Mumei, which is to the west of Fort Fujitou. The fastest way to get there is to glide from the westernmost teleporter near Fort Fujitou. Be sure to take the small detour to unlock the Waverider, as it will help immensely in this last portion of puzzling.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO