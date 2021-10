As longtime former conference foes Oklahoma and Nebraska shared the field for the first time since 2010 on Saturday, most expected the No. 3 Sooners to quickly take care of business as the two commemorated 50 years since the famed "Game of the Century" in 1971. But Scott Frost and the Huskers had other plans, though Nebraska still fell short in a 23-16 decision at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

