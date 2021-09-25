CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Legislators race to avoid government shutdown

WLNS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers are working overtime this weekend as they face several legislative deadlines next week. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Sept. 25, 2021)

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Biden signs legislation to avert partial government shutdown, after Congress approves funding into December

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another continue as the political […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Government Shutdown#Dc Newsroom
WFPL

Biden Signs Funding Bill, Avoiding A Shutdown, But Other Standoffs Persist

Updated September 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM ET President Biden has signed a short-term funding bill, avoiding a partial government shutdown that would have begun at midnight. The Senate and House sprinted Thursday afternoon to pass the legislation, which will keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The bill also includes $28.6 billion for communities […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Suburban Times

Kilmer, Schatz Reintroduce Legislation to Protect Federal Workers During Government Shutdowns

A press release from Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer. On. Sept. 30, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) reintroduced the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act to protect federal workers and their families from foreclosures, evictions, and loan defaults during a government shutdown. The Federal Employee Civil Relief Act would enable government employees and contractors to postpone payment obligations during a shutdown and for 30 days afterward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS, AZ
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

Congress is about to pass a stopgap spending bill. That’ll cost taxpayers.

Congress and the president are on the verge of enacting a stopgap bill to temporarily fund the federal government for the fiscal year that begins Friday. By putting off any major decisions, such “continuing resolutions” (or CRs) buy Congress time to reach bipartisan agreement on funding for both defense and domestic programs for the full fiscal year.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy