Football

Troubles continue as Tigers Embarrassed at Home

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

With a depleted d-line and a BC offensive line that loves to grind it out, it will be a long day for our defense. Possessions will be limited and unfortunately we cannot move the sticks. Expect more of the same. BC 24 Tigers 17.

El Reno Tribune

UC Tigers win at home; Olive seals CHS victory

After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, Union City High School’s baseball team went on a 7-1 run to rally past Geronimo for a 7-3 victory. The Tigers were slated to play Ninnekah,…
UNION CITY, OK
chatsports.com

Tigers vs. Royals Preview: Casey Mize on the mound for the home stretch

There are only 10 more games remaining in the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season heading into this weekend’s three-game series with fellow American League Central Division foe the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. While the imminent end of the schedule brings a bit of sadness to teams outside of the playoff hunt, the culmination of this summer’s campaign is ending on a high note for the Motor City Kitties.
MLB
chatsports.com

AL East-leading Rays shut out at home by Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings while Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third...
MLB
#American Football#Tigers
beltontigerathletics.com

Big Plays Stun the Tigers at Home

Explosive plays and lightning delays were the story of the night between the Tigers and S.C. Lee. B-Team received the ball first to start the game, but a quick turnover gave S.C. Lee the ball in Tiger territory. S.C. Lee hit the Tigers early, with a one play drive that ended in 6 points. But Justin Sams, Nikholas Tiatano, Matthew Fimbres, and the Tigers would stand their ground for most of the night, making their opponents work for their points. Late in the 4th Christian Porter and the Tiger Offensive line broke loose and put together a solid drive. However, a goal line stand ended any chance at points, and the Tigers were eventually defeated 19-0. They drop to 1-1-2 on the season.
BASKETBALL
MLive.com

After Tigers’ play home finale today, next 13 games will be on the road

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers play their final home game of the 2021 season on Monday afternoon at Comerica Park. Because the final scheduled game was Sunday and Monday’s matinee is a makeup for an earlier rainout, there won’t be many fans in attendance. It will be the last game...
MLB
Detroit News

Tigers continue to restructure player-development staff, 11 contracts not renewed

Detroit — With the Tigers searching for a new vice president of player development, it was inevitable there would be some personnel changes down through the ranks, as well. The inevitability became reality on Tuesday as 11 player-development staffers were informed their contracts would not be renewed for 2022. Among...
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

Royals look to continue success against Tigers

The Kansas City Royals ended the Detroit Tigers’ four-game winning streak on Friday. The American League Central Division rivals will square off again in the second game of the three-game series in Detroit on Saturday. Kansas City managed only five hits but came away with a 3-1 triumph on Friday...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release lineup for final home game of 2021 campaign

On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will play in front of their home fans for the final time in what has been a better-than-expected 2021 campaign. Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game against the Chicago White Sox and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is batting fourth while Matt Manning will get his final home start at pitcher.
MLB
94.9 WMMQ

Detroit Tigers Last Home Game Ends With The Benches Clearing

The Detroit Tigers played their last home game of the season yesterday, and even though there wasn't much on the line, things definitely got intense. The Tigers were trailing the White Sox most of the game until mounting a comeback in the 8th inning. After making it a one run game, Detroit had hopes of shutting the Sox down in the top of the 9th and pulling out a great win to close out their home season. Instead, tempers flared due to a hit batter and a hard slide, and the benches cleared for an old school basebrawl.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins play final home game of 2021 to finish series with Tigers

The Twins are 38-42 at Target Field this season, one of the reasons they are in last place in the American League Central with four games remaining. Tonight is the final home game of the season (6:40 p.m., BSN), with Twins rookie Joe Ryan (2-1, 2.46) facing Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.13).
MLB
whtc.com

A pair of home runs for Goodrum as Tigers break four game losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers put the brakes on a four-game losing skid with a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Twins last night. Niko Goodrum hit two home runs and ended the night with four RBI. Detroit begins its final series of the year against the White...
MLB
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Tigers draw with No. 6 ranked Hornets at home

HAYS - FHSU women's soccer played to a 1-1 draw with No. 6 ranked Emporia State on Friday night at FHSU Soccer Stadium. ESU struck first with a stick back goal off a saved penalty kick, but FHSU responded with a strike of their own midway through the second half. Neither team could find a golden goal in extra time, though both had decent chances.
HAYS, KS
Marshall News Messenger

Tigers defeat War Hawks in home opener

Despite what the total stats show, ETBU’s football team came away with a win its home opener 24-15 against the McMurry War Hawks. The Tigers are now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in American Southwest Conference play while the War Hawks are 0-2 both overall and against conference opponents. The Tigers...
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

Yankees 3, Cleveland 11: Embarrassed at home

What can we even say about this game? The Yankees were thoroughly outclassed less than 24 hours after a dominant shutout win, ceding 11 runs to the 24th-best offense in baseball. It was a debacle that was thankfully over by the fifth inning, so hopefully everyone got to go outside and enjoy an afternoon that I, mercilessly, spent recapping a terrible loss. The Yankees lost 11-3, hurting their place in the Wild Card standings after the Red Sox won and the Blue Jays took the lead over the Twins at time of writing. If Toronto wins, the Yankees will once again be half a game out of playoff position.
MLB

