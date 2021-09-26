Troubles continue as Tigers Embarrassed at Home

Explosive plays and lightning delays were the story of the night between the Tigers and S.C. Lee. B-Team received the ball first to start the game, but a quick turnover gave S.C. Lee the ball in Tiger territory. S.C. Lee hit the Tigers early, with a one play drive that ended in 6 points. But Justin Sams, Nikholas Tiatano, Matthew Fimbres, and the Tigers would stand their ground for most of the night, making their opponents work for their points. Late in the 4th Christian Porter and the Tiger Offensive line broke loose and put together a solid drive. However, a goal line stand ended any chance at points, and the Tigers were eventually defeated 19-0. They drop to 1-1-2 on the season.

