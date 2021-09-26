Giancarlo Esposito Talks About Filming the Last Scene of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2
We’ve known for a few months that the cast of The Mandalorian was kept in the dark about Luke Skywalker’s return in the final scene of Season 2. Instead, they were told that Jedi Master Plo Koon was the one picking up Grogu from Din Djarin. Katee Sackhoff discussed this earlier this year, and it was something that was brought up again in the behind-the-scenes documentary on those last few minutes of Chapter 16: The Rescue. Now, Giancarlo Esposito has also given his point of view on the scene.www.starwarsnewsnet.com
