Penn State Returns to Action at Old Town Club Collegiate

I'm proud of our guys and the way they played and the way they competed all the way through the four quarters. We got "big-played" to death. I think it was probably six big plays, obviously the opening play of the game on their possession and then a few other long plays. But I'm really proud of the way our defense played. I'm proud of the way our offense stuck in there and put a couple on the board at the end. And I think we'll learn a lot from this game to be honest. So we have next week off in a bye. We'll go back, make corrections, lick our wounds get healthy, hopefully. It looks like we got off a pretty healthy day. Our trainers weren't on the field other than Tyler Will. Update on Tyler is he's doing okay, from everything we've heard. We actually hear he might be coming back and joining the team to go home with us so that'll be huge if that's true. We'll take the bye week, make the corrections and then get ready for our next opponent, which is a big one, James Madison in their place.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO