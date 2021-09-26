CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Penn State Returns to Action at Old Town Club Collegiate

GoPSUsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's golf team returns to action Monday and Tuesday when the Nittany Lions head to North Carolina for Wake Forest's Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational. The 14-team field includes host and nationally-ranked #17 Wake Forest, College of Charleston, Davidson, Duke, East Carolina, Kansas...

gopsusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Penn State – Indiana gameday forecast

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium for the fourth week in a row, and our second night game of the season. The good news is the streak of nice weather games will continue. We’ll have no travel problems to the stadium Saturday afternoon with sunshine and just some high clouds. Temperatures will likely be within several degrees of 70 for the pregame tailgates. We’ll have a kickoff temperature of 65°. This will be comfortable for the start of the game, but it will cool off enough that you likely will need a jacket by the end of the game as temperatures will drop into the 50s. Don’t forget to check if you are sitting in a blue or white section for the stripe-out. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with little wind for the game. There will be no travel problems on the way home from the game. At least weather-wise. Night games are notorious for traffic as everyone does leave at once.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Topped by Princeton on the Road

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Penn State men's soccer team (5-3-1, 1-0-0 Big Ten) was topped by Princeton (3-3-0, 0-0-0 Ivy League), 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Sherrerd Field. "Despite an improved second-half performance where we were able to create some good goal-scoring opportunities, I feel that overall Princeton deserved to win today's game," said head coach Jeff Cook. "Our first-half performance was uncharacteristically flat resulting in a one-goal lead for Princeton at halftime. Owen Elliott made a couple of key saves in the second half to allow us to continue searching for the tying goal and I'm proud of the way our team kept going until the very end to try to get back in the game."
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Golf#Virginia Tech University#Location Old Town Club#College Of Charleston#Rutgers#Smu#Nittany Lions#Wake Forest#Unc Greensboro#Penn State#Old Town Club
auburntigers.com

Truckin' with the Tigers: Penn State

What's it like to travel with Auburn football? Senior writer Jeff Shearer is going to give fans a look behind the curtain this season as he tags along with the team for road games in a new series called "Truckin' with the Tigers." There will be road trips to LSU...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn at Penn State

Auburn goes on the road for the first big game of the Bryan Harsin era with plenty of questions to be answered. The Opelika-Auburn News sports team is making its predictions for Auburn vs. Penn State, namely Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, deputy editor Justin Lee and sports intern Jake Weese.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
GoPSUsports.com

POSTGAME QUOTES: Villanova Head Coach Mark Ferrante

I'm proud of our guys and the way they played and the way they competed all the way through the four quarters. We got "big-played" to death. I think it was probably six big plays, obviously the opening play of the game on their possession and then a few other long plays. But I'm really proud of the way our defense played. I'm proud of the way our offense stuck in there and put a couple on the board at the end. And I think we'll learn a lot from this game to be honest. So we have next week off in a bye. We'll go back, make corrections, lick our wounds get healthy, hopefully. It looks like we got off a pretty healthy day. Our trainers weren't on the field other than Tyler Will. Update on Tyler is he's doing okay, from everything we've heard. We actually hear he might be coming back and joining the team to go home with us so that'll be huge if that's true. We'll take the bye week, make the corrections and then get ready for our next opponent, which is a big one, James Madison in their place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reading Eagle

Penn State looks to beat Auburn in White Out return

Sean Clifford has seen five White Out games at Beaver Stadium and believes they have to be felt in person to understand how special they are. “You can’t watch the White Out on TV and say you saw the White Out,” Clifford said, “because you’ve got to be here to experience it. I truly believe that because it’s an experience that is jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring (with) a sense of community you can’t really see anywhere else.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

10 storylines for Auburn at Penn State

The matchup many Auburn fans have had circled on their calendars since it was announced in 2016 is finally here. The Tigers play a rare road game against a Big Ten opponent Saturday night, as they attempt to take down No. 10 Penn State in what would be their first top-10 victory in a true road spot since 2014. Auburn last played in a Big Ten stadium in the regular season in 1931 at Wisconsin.
AUBURN, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on returning to Penn State for Whiteout: 'I think it’s going to be electric'

STATE COLLEGE — ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit has been a vocal advocate of the Penn State Whiteout as one of the best environments in all of college football. And the longtime analyst has the chance to experience it yet again this weekend when he calls Saturday night’s game between No. 10 Penn State and No. 22 Auburn on ABC.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men’s Golf Finishes 11th in River Run Collegiate

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Zach Robbins turned in a round of 75 in the final 18 holes to earn 26th place at the River Run Collegiate Event on Tuesday at the River Run Country Club. Senior Zach Robbins posted rounds of 73-77-75 and finished in 26th overall. Jules Blakely rose 22...
DAVIDSON, NC
247Sports

Cristobal praises Ty Thompson's poise in first collegiate action

Many expected Ty Thompson might make his debut on Saturday against Stony Brook, they just didn't anticipate it would come in place of an injured Anthony Brown rather than in mop duty when the margin grew great enough. Yet, Thompson ran the show for most of the second half. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy