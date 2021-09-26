CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What went right, wrong vs. Bengals

By Bob Labriola
steelers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3:54 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers offense followed with a 12-play drive, and this time it netted nothing. It began ominously, with Eric Ebron dropping a pass on first down and then Ben Roethlisberger overthrowing a wide open James Washington deep down the field on second down. The Steelers would move to a first down at the Bengals 11-yard line, but then Roethlisberger was sacked for an 8-yard loss by Sam Hubbard. On fourth-and-10 from the 11-yard line, a swing pass to Harris had no chance to succeed, lost 1 yard, and the Bengals defense turned the ball over on downs.

www.steelers.com

The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
chatsports.com

Looking Ahead At Potential Saturday Transactions The Steelers Might Make

Saturday could once again be a busy day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they will almost certainly make at least one transaction by the time 4:00 p.m. EST rolls around. One big thing to watch for on Saturday for the Steelers is tackle Zach Banner potentially being activated from the Reserve/Injured list to the 53-man roster. Banner resumed practicing this past week as a designated-to-return player and he might just be ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers make roster moves ahead of Sunday

The Steelers elevated wide receiver Cody White and linebacker Derrek Tuszka to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad, it was announced today. After Sunday's game with Cincinnati, both White and Tuszka will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.
NFL
Najee Harris
Chris Evans
Ben Roethlisberger
steelers.com

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

When Najee Harris decided to return to Alabama for the 2020 season, this wasn't what he had in mind. And when the Steelers spent their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on him, this wasn't what they had in mind, either. Harris returned for another season with the Crimson...
NFL
On3.com

What to watch for, bold predictions for Bengals vs. Steelers

All the need-to-know information for this week’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. “Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are banged up entering Sunday’s AFC North matchup,” said Brooke Pryor. “Roethlisberger, who is 24-8 against the Bengals, might be able to play through the pain of the left pec injury, but if the Steelers’ embattled offensive line can’t withstand a pass rush led by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, it could be another long day for the QB.”
chatsports.com

2021 Week 3 Steelers vs Bengals – What To Watch For

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to right the ship today after dropping a game that most felt they should win, being bested by the visiting Las Vegas Raiders and spoiling their home opener. They host the AFC North’s Cincinnati Bengals today, but they do so shorthanded, and that will be a theme in this column.
NFL
#Steelers#American Football#Bengals 24#Eli Apple
steelers.com

Week 4 Blog: Getting his shot

Getting his shot: When the 2021 season started, Derrek Tuszka, a second-year linebacker from North Dakota State who was signed to the practice squad, didn't know if he would be activated and see any playing time, especially early in the season with the depth the team has outside. But he...
steelers.com

After further review: Required response

It was as pertinent a question as any in the wake of Bengals 24, Steelers 10. In the wake of penalties and dropped passes and a missed field goal and more injuries and another deep ball that got over the Steelers' heads and into the end zone. There was also...
USA Today

Steelers vs Bengals: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

As the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the third game of the season, things aren’t well for the offense. The team is currently dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game at just 57 and overall the offense, No. 28 in total offense and only scoring 20 points per game.
steelers.com

Steelers at Packers: How to watch/listen to the game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Packers from Lambeau Field!. TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh on CBS (KDKA-TV) Game coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz (play-by-play),...
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
steelers.com

Steelers promote Tuszka to 53-man roster

Linebacker Derrek Tuszka was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, two days after playing in his first game for the Steelers. With injuries at outside linebacker to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Tuszka was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for the Bengals game, and then went back to the practice squad on Monday without having to clear waivers.
NFL
steelers.com

Labriola on the loss to the Bengals

There is a saying Chuck Noll would trot out for occasions such as this. Part warning for what was to come, and part explanation after it inevitably did. "When you lose, everything they say about you is true." The Steelers lost to the Bengals on Sunday, and there has been...
NFL
steelers.com

Asked and Answered: Sept. 26

KEVIN McKINNEY FROM HIGHWOOD, IL: Which of the five Steelers who were nominated recently for the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Hines Ward, Heath Miller, Casey Hampton, Hardy Nickerson, and Gary Anderson – do you think has a shot? I've seen them all play, and all were great Steelers. Heath was probably the best tight end in team history, but I think Hines is the only one with a chance. What do you think?
NFL
steelers.com

Tomlin on FBs, run game coordinator, Ben

Q. Over the course of a game, there are positions on the team where players are rotated in and out to keep guys fresh. When doing that, who decides when one guy comes off the field and another guy goes on?. A. You know it's a myriad of people based...
NFL
steelers.com

Ben: 'I need to start faster'

It's something the Steelers offense hasn't been able to do the way they would like so far this season, in particular last week against the Bengals when their first two drives were three-and-out, and the third one also a three-play drive, ended by an interception. Ben Roethlisberger said it's on...
Staying the course

Staying the course

As they prepare to play Green Bay this Sunday, the Steelers are working on what they've been doing all along. The objective for offensive coordinator Matt Canada is to ensure they do it better. "We're gonna stick with what we're doing," Canada maintained today. "Obviously, that's not the answer and...
NFL

