What went right, wrong vs. Bengals

3:54 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers offense followed with a 12-play drive, and this time it netted nothing. It began ominously, with Eric Ebron dropping a pass on first down and then Ben Roethlisberger overthrowing a wide open James Washington deep down the field on second down. The Steelers would move to a first down at the Bengals 11-yard line, but then Roethlisberger was sacked for an 8-yard loss by Sam Hubbard. On fourth-and-10 from the 11-yard line, a swing pass to Harris had no chance to succeed, lost 1 yard, and the Bengals defense turned the ball over on downs.