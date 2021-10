Dothan’s defense and special teams kept the Wolves near the Prattville Lions Friday night, but offensive struggles thanks to injuries proved too much to overcome. The Wolves, operating all night with a fourth-string quarterback and with other key personnel out, managed only 148 yards of offense in a 24-7 loss. Despite having a decimated attack, the Wolves (1-3 overall, 0-3 in Class 7A Region 2) only trailed 14-7 late in the third quarter.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO