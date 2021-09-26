Washington State football player shot at off-campus party

Washington State University wide receiver Brandon Gray is in stable, but serious condition after being shot at a huge off-campus party early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the College Hill house around 12:30 a.m. after reports of more than 200 people and immediately heard gunshots, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds: 22-year-old Gray and 23-year-old Liban Barre.

Barre was hospitalized and pronounced dead and Gray was taken by Lifeflight to a Spokane hospital for treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “As this remains an open police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Most of the team had left for Salt Lake City Friday for the Cougars’ game against Utah, but Gray did not travel with them.

Hours after the shooting, 23-year-old George Melvin Harris III was arrested for second-degree assault for his involvement in the shooting, according to police. The investigation is still ongoing.

It’s unclear how or if Harris knew Gray and Barre.