One Person Rushed To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash On Edens Expressway
NORTHFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — One person was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after a four-vehicle accident on the Edens Expressway in Northfield.
At 9:31 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for the four-vehicle crash on the northbound Edens near Tower Road.
One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
There were reports that the woman who was injured was a driver on the southbound side of the expressway whose windshield was smashed by a tire that went flying from the four-car accident.
The southbound lanes of the expressway were closed for investigation after the accident. All lanes have since reopened.
