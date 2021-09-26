CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

One Person Rushed To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash On Edens Expressway

 5 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — One person was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after a four-vehicle accident on the Edens Expressway in Northfield.

At 9:31 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for the four-vehicle crash on the northbound Edens near Tower Road.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

There were reports that the woman who was injured was a driver on the southbound side of the expressway whose windshield was smashed by a tire that went flying from the four-car accident.

The southbound lanes of the expressway were closed for investigation after the accident. All lanes have since reopened.

