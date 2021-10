The battle of the champions is upon us and at this moment it could be anyone’s game. Chelsea, the European Champions, will take on the Premier League Champions at Stamford Bridge this Saturday. It is going to be a cracking game given the two team’s current performances however, there are a few things that both sides could do to improve their game. The Blues are currently looking like the stronger side, and they recently enjoyed a 3-0 win over derby rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. In the same game week, City was involved in a frustrating 0-0 draw against Southampton, so statistically, the Blues are the favorites. However, City is still one of the top teams in the league, and if anyone can beat the Blues, it is them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO